Pinellas deputies help make special deliveries ahead of Easter

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office teamed up on Tuesday with the Beach Community Food Pantry at Calvary Episcopal Church and Publix, delivering 50 meals to families.

The meals included a fully cooked ham, green beans, mac and cheese, iced tea and more. The deputies said their community partners help them identify families to give the meals to.

"It's special because we get the opportunity to bless families who may not even have a holiday meal, and holidays are family oriented," Corporal William Lawson said. "That is the greatest time to have peace and tranquility and build bonds between the family, and we want to be a part of that family."

Some of the meals were delivered to the High Point Neighborhood Family Center in Clearwater. Cuvette Robinson Holloway, the operations manager at the Center, said the meals mean more to the families than the deputies know.

"They're very grateful," she said. "Sometimes they're crying because they didn't know where they were going to get their next meal from. I did have a family call me yesterday because she said that her kids opened the pantry and they did not have anything in there," she said.

This is the 19th year the groups have partnered with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for the event. They also deliver meals together for Thanksgiving and the Christmas Holidays.

The Beach Community Food Pantry is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Calvary Episcopal Church. Robinson Holloway said the food pantry at the High Point Neighborhood Family Center is open on Mondays.

