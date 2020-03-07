Pinellas deputies make arrest two months after Madiera Beach man found murdered

article

Justin Leng That, 28, is behind bars for second-degree murder following a stabbing that left a man dead in Madeira Beach two months ago, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 10, That called 9-11 and told deputies that he stabbed John Forest, 48, following an argument at Forest’s home, deputies said. That told detectives that he met Forest at a local bar earlier in the night and the two went back to Forest’s home to smoke marijuana.

Detectives said That told them that he and Forest got into an argument that turned physical. During the altercation, That grabbed a knife that belonged to Forest and stabbed Forest 10 times in the face and neck, according to detectives. Afterward, detectives said That fled the scene, disposed of the knife and called 9-11.

During their investigation, detectives said that it was determined that That murdered Forest. That was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

The investigation remains open.