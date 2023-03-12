Car burglary suspect killed in shoot-out with Pinellas County deputies

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office sergeant shot and killed a man suspected of breaking into cars along 60th Avenue in Pinellas Park Sunday.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway gave an update to media about what happened. Holloway said 911 dispatchers got a call just before 7 p.m. from a witness who saw a suspect trying to break into cars along 60th Ave. N.

The witness approached the suspect and began recording video. The suspect ran from the area while the witness gave dispatchers a description of the man.

Holloway said a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office corporal K9 handler and a sergeant found the suspect that the witness described at a nearby church. The corporal's K9 was released to track the suspect.

When the K9 found the suspect the man shot at the dog and then started shooting at the deputies.

Holloway said the K9 was not hit, but the corporal K9 handler was shot.

The sergeant returned fire at the suspect, hitting and killing the man.

Holloway said the suspect and the two deputies would be identified Monday.

The corporal K9 handler was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.

Chief Holloway said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri had been briefed on the situation. Multiple agencies were participating in the investigation.

