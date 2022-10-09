Florida K9 captures accused kidnapper hiding under laundry, trash

article

A Florida K9 took a bite out of crime when he helped capture a wanted man hiding underneath a pile of laundry and trash.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, David Hallaman who was wanted for, among other things, false imprisonment and kidnappings, hid from deputies under a pile of clothes and garbage in a laundry room to avoid going to jail.

Hallaman quickly learned that he could run, but he couldn't hide.

"We will send a dog in to take a bite out of crime and that’s what Corporal Lance Behringer did when he unleashed K9 Gator and showed Mr. Hallaman what happens when you play hide and seek with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office," Ivey stated. "Gator don’t play that and decided that one of Hallaman’s triceps would probably taste a little bit like chicken. After his little encounter with K9 Gator Mr. Tough Guy, you know, Mr. Hallaman, was crying like a little baby and quickly gave up."

Ivey said Hallaman was taken to the emergency room for stitches before going to jail.

He has been charged with false imprisonment, kidnapping, criminal mischief, battery and felony battery by strangulation.