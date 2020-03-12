Pinellas detectives asking for help solving cold case on 9th anniversary of Kelly Rothwell’s disappearance

article

Pinellas detectives are seeking the public’s help to figure out what happened to Kelly Rothwell, who disappeared nine years ago.

The last time anyone saw Rothwell was on March 12, 2011. Rothwell, who was 35 at the time, met a friend for lunch at a Clearwater Chili’s and talked about ending a volatile relationship with her live-in boyfriend.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, after the lunch, Rothwell went to her home, located at 2708 Gulf Boulevard, #201. Detectives said she was supposed to meet friends later in the evening, but never showed up.

According to PCSO, her 2007 Subaru Outback was found parked in Indian Rocks Beach, about two miles from her home. Her purse and wallet were both missing.

Detectives said when they checked Rothwell and Perry's residence no one was home and the residence was in pristine, sterile condition.

A downstairs neighbor told detectives he heard banging and vacuuming in Rothwell's residence the night Rothwell went missing.

According to PCSO, Perry moved out of their Indian Rocks Beach home and drove to New York the same night of Rothwell's disappearance. Detectives said Perry would not cooperate with the investigation and he is a suspect in the case.

Rothwell was a cadet attending the police academy at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Chris Lyons of the Cold Case Unit at (727) 582-6207 or by email at clyons1@pcsonet.com.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

The investigation continues.