Pinellas leaders to weigh plan for $813M in hurricane relief funds

Pinellas County commissioners are expected to talk Tuesday about a plan to spend more than $800 million in federal hurricane relief funds.

The backstory:

Pinellas County received $813 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help communities impacted by Hurricanes Idalia, Helene and Milton.

In recent weeks, the county invited residents to public meetings addressing how the money should be spent.

Dig deeper:

According to the county's draft plan, leaders are prioritizing the following areas in hopes of meeting the needs of homeowners and renters:

Homeowner rehabilitation/construction

Strategic relocation and revitalization

Homeowner reimbursement

Small rental rehabilitation/reconstruction

Homebuyer assistance

For a closer look at the proposed spending plan, click here.

What's next:

Tuesday's commission meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.

There will be a 30-day public comment period, as well, including virtual meetings on May 13 and May 15.

Then this summer, HUD will have 45 days to review the county's plan.

