Pinellas medical examiner employee seen dragging woman in body bag down apartment complex stairs

A Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office employee was in some hot water Friday after video surfaced showing a woman in a body bag being dragged down the stairs at an apartment complex in North Reddington Beach.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called Thursday to conduct a welfare check on a tenant at Gull Harbor Apartments on Gulf Boulevard. Investigators determined a woman in her 60s had passed away.

Cell phone video shared with FOX 13 shows an employee from the medical examiner's office dragging the woman in a body bag down the stairs while a deputy followed behind. Neighbors said a lot of people were watching the situation and were stunned by what they witnessed.

"I first thought of myself and what my family would feel like if they knew that my body had been treated that way and, obviously, I wouldn't want my own body to be disrespected in that way. It was shocking," said Deborah Ray, who lives two doors down from the woman who died, adding she believes county officials owe the public some reassurance. "Some way that we could all be assured that if this were us, we would not be treated in that manner."

Bill Pellan, the director of the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office, said this won't happen again, adding: "We provide our staff with all the equipment necessary to do the job. For whatever reason, this staff member made the poor decision not to use the elevator. This has been addressed with the employee."

Pellan said a gurney was also available. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the deputy did appear to offer to help, but his assistance was declined.

FOX 13 was unsuccessful in its attempts to contact family members of the woman who passed away.