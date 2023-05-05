Clearwater paramedics fired after declaring man dead who was still alive

Almost three months ago, Thomas Maxwell was declared dead by Clearwater paramedics – but he wasn't. Now, the two first responders who were initially placed on administrative leave have been fired.

Chief Scott Ehlers of Clearwater Fire & Rescue made the announcement during a Friday press conference.

"I want to apologize to the family," he stated. "I’ve been doing this for 45 years. The job of a firefighter is to help people. They didn’t do that."

On February 15, Thomas' heart stopped. His daughter, Phebe, found him lying on his bedroom floor unresponsive. She started administering CPR as her mother dialed 911.

According to Phebe, when two Clearwater Fire and Rescue medics showed up, they checked her father's wrist for a pulse and said he was dead. That's when she pleaded with them, saying he was, in fact, still breathing.

"I said, ‘No, he’s not he’s not dead,’" Phebe explained to FOX 13 in February. "I said, ‘He’s making noises.’

However, one of the medics stated to her, "Well ma’am, that’s the body emptying itself of gases," she stated.

Phebe recalled the moment, saying she was screaming. Her mother and friend tried to pry her off her dad as she yelled to, "God and to everyone."

"I'm still saying, ‘He’s not dead."

Phebe wipes away a tear during an interview with FOX 13.

A Clearwater Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed to FOX 13 in February that the two medics from Station 47 pronounced Thomas deceased. The spokesperson said when the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home in an unincorporated part of the county, the medics left, and a deputy noticed Thomas was breathing.

The deputy wrote in the report that she and a sergeant walked into Thomas' room, pulled back a white sheet, and heard him gasp for air. The deputy said she told the sergeant one of the medics said Thomas would have short gasps for air, called agonal breathing, signaling someone is near death.

"At that point, they should’ve re-evaluated," Chief Ehlers said. "They had a tremendous amount of life-saving support. They missed the basics and that is at the lowest level of training. Basic life support."

The Pinellas County deputy's report stated, however, Thomas continued to have bursts of short breaths, which the sergeant found to be odd. They both felt a faint pulse and called for a different medical crew to respond.

"If that deputy wouldn’t have been there, it would’ve been my dad leaving here in a body bag," Phebe said.

Largo Fire Rescue crews arrived 28 minutes after the first 911 call and brought Thomas to the hospital. He spent nearly a week in the intensive care unit.

Phebe hugs her father, Thomas.

"What’s a life worth? Nothing? What would they do if it was their mother or something?" Thomas asked.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue placed the medics on administrative duty and they were clinically suspended by Pinellas County’s EMS medical director, meaning they can’t provide any patient care.

"On behalf of the city, I apologize for the actions and the inactions of our crew during this incident," Clearwater Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Ehlers said in a statement. "We have strict policies and procedures in place that were not followed, according to our preliminary review. These two did not perform to the standard of care that our citizens expect and deserve. We will address this incident swiftly."

Phebe said she would like to see the two medics fired, and admitted that feeling may be out of spite.

On Friday morning, almost three months after the paramedics said her father was deceased, the city did terminate them. The paramedics' state certification could be revoked by Florida officials. A Pinellas County medical director will now take the investigation documents and look into whether a recommendation should be issued.