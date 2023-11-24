Pinellas Park man arrested for threatening mass shooting on New York City subway: Authorities

article

A Pinellas Park man was arrested for threatening a mass shooting on the New York City subway in a video posted to social media, investigators said in an arrest report.

Pinellas law enforcement officials said Robert Jacob Trout III, 19, uploaded a video to Instagram, stating that he was going to kill at least 60 people on the subway in New York City.

Authorities with the Pinellas Park Police Department said he also brandished multiple firearms in the video along with ammunition magazines.

The suspect does have ties to New York and his family was expecting him to move back to the area, according to officers.

The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday after he was found with "two glock style lower receiver manufacturing molds" in his vehicle. Investigators said those are commonly used in place of a manufactured glock lower receivers because they lack the required transferable information.

Trout was arrested on two charges, including threatening a mass shooting and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to authorities.