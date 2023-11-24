2 convicted felons arrested for guns, drugs: HCSO

After receiving a tip, detectives discovered that two convicted felons had drugs and guns on Wednesday, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says they received a tip about 27-year-old Devin Belcher regarding a blatant violation of probation. According to detectives, they determined that Belcher was participating in activities that involved firearms, ammunition, and narcotics.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Belcher was found in his car at a local Wawa on Nov. 22 and officials say they conducted a traffic stop when he pulled into the Hush Gentleman's Club parking lot.

When authorities searched his car they discovered marijuana and more than $6,000 in cash. Officials say there was also a bag containing a substantial amount of cocaine and fentanyl.

READ: Dead man in trunk, suspect with gunshot wound found at Inverness home: Deputies

According to deputies, a bag at the passenger's feet contained a glock and prescription pills. Investigators say the 43-year-old passenger was Rafael Lugo Toucet, a five-time convicted felon.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Toucet was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drugs without prescription, according to officials.

READ: Wanted Florida woman found hiding in couch: CCSO

After the traffic stop, investigators got a search warrant for Belcher's home and found a cache of weapons and ammunition.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

According to HCSO, Belcher now faces a multitude of charges, including violation of probation, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cannabis less than 20g, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"These arrests are a testament to the dedication and diligence of teamHCSO. By acting on credible tips and collaborating effectively, we have successfully removed a substantial threat from our community," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Our commitment to ensuring public safety remains strong, and we will continue to work tirelessly to uphold the peace and security of Hillsborough County. I commend the outstanding efforts of our deputies and detectives in this operation, and we will continue to keep our neighborhoods safe for all residents."