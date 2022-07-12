Pinellas Park man faces child abuse charge for fracturing ribs of 3-month-old, police say

article

After Pinellas Park detectives learned a 3-month-old child had six fractured ribs, they said they quickly identified a suspect.

On Monday, detectives arrested 20-year-old Anthony Mazzola. That day, police and child protection investigators responded to a Bay Area hospital for the child abuse allegations.

Detectives said the child had six fractured ribs following an incident at a Pinellas Park home earlier in the day. The child has non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said, through their investigation, they learned Mazzola "was in the care and custody of the infant when the injuries occurred." They said the injuries were "consistent with abusive-related trauma."

Mazzola faces an aggravated child abuse charge.