Pinellas Park Police Chief Adam Geissenberger retiring after 26 years with the department

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The Brief Pinellas Park Police Chief Adam Geissenberger announced his retirement Monday after leading the department since June 2023. Deputy Chief Michael Linquist will step in as interim police chief while the city launches a search for a permanent leader. Geissenberger closes a 26-year career with the agency, having served across every section of the department since starting in 2000.



Pinellas Park Police Chief Adam Geissenberger is retiring after 26 years with the department, Pinellas Park city officials announced Monday.

Pinellas Park police chief retiring

The backstory:

Geissenberger notified city leadership and department staff of his decision, ending a career with the Pinellas Park Police Department that began in 2000.

Geissenberger was appointed police chief in June 2023 and has served in several roles throughout the department.

"For more than a quarter century, this has been my professional home," Geissenberger said. "I realize the greatest reward of public service was never a title, a position, or an accomplishment. It was the privilege of serving alongside extraordinary people who gave their time, talents, and hearts to something greater than themselves."

Who will replace Pinellas Park's police chief?

Why you should care:

Pinellas Park City Manager Bart Diebold named Deputy Chief Michael Linquist as interim chief of police.

Diebold praised Geissenberger's contributions to the department and the community.

Interim Pinellas Park Police Chief Michael Linquist | Courtesy: City of Pinellas Park

"Chief Geissenberger left his mark all over this police department — a true testament to his commitment to serving this community and the police serving our city every day," Diebold said.

Diebold said the city hopes to find a permanent replacement who shares Geissenberger's dedication to the department, its officers and the community.

Public service and career

Dig deeper:

During his 26 years with the department, Geissenberger served in every section of the organization.

Geissenberger holds two master's degrees from Troy University: a Master of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master of Public Administration.

He also graduated from the FBI National Academy's 266th session and completed several leadership programs, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Chief Executive Seminar and Senior Leadership Program.

Geissenberger graduated from Leadership Pinellas in 2021 and received the Pinellas Park Chamber of Commerce President's Award in 2025.

Permanent police chief search

What we don't know:

The city has not announced additional details about Geissenberger's retirement or the search for a permanent police chief.