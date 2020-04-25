Pinellas Park police searching for man reported missing after not showing up for fishing trip

article

Pinellas Park police are searching for William “Brian” Mullinix II who was last seen in Largo on April 22.

According to officers, Mullinix’s girlfriend reported him missing after he failed to arrive for a fishing trip with friends and didn’t answer numerous phone calls.

Courtesy: Pinellas Park Police Department

Police said that according to Mullinix’s girlfriend it is not like him to not touch base with anyone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas at 800-873-8477 or the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.