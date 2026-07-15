Pinellas schools consolidation: District seeks input on empty seats

The Brief Pinellas County Schools faces an enrollment drop that leaves over 45,000 student seats completely empty. District leaders completed public meetings and are using an online survey to guide future campus consolidations. Superintendent Kevin Hendrick reassures that upcoming school changes will not lead to any teacher layoffs.



Pinellas County Schools is looking for community feedback as declining enrollment forces the district to plan another round of school consolidations. District leaders stress that these changes are necessary to keep local programs financially sustainable.

Pinellas enrollment drop

What we know:

Pinellas County Schools wrapped up its final community input meetings on Wednesday. Superintendent Kevin Hendrick confirmed that falling birth rates and lower kindergarten numbers leave the district with more than 45,000 empty seats.

The district already converted Oldsmar and Bay Point elementary schools into K-8 campuses last winter. Officials also closed or plan to close Disston Academy and Cross Bayou Elementary. No teachers lost their jobs during that first round, and Hendrick does not expect any teacher layoffs with future consolidations.

Parents and community members have until Saturday night to answer 14 questions through an online survey. Students who already moved during last year's changes will likely not have to relocate again.

Emotional campus changes

What they're saying:

"When you have a beloved institution that is changing. Whether that's consolidating, closing, repurposing, those things are emotional decisions and that takes time," Hendrick said.

Parents are deeply worried about how these decisions impact their children. Jessica Rodriguez, whose son used to go to Cross Bayou Elementary, expressed fear over moving him to a new environment for a second time.

"I do like the idea of the programming at Kings Highway," Rodriguez said. "So if that does go away, that is going to be a concern. He's a builder. He's got an imagination. So, I really wanted to foster that at this school."

Public school board vote

What's next:

District administrators will compile the survey responses and meeting notes to prepare for public workshops in August and September. Any final plans for campus consolidations must go before the Pinellas County School Board for an official vote.