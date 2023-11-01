Pirate Water Taxi expands route, announces other changes in downtown Tampa

A popular way to get around downtown Tampa is expanding its route this month.

Pirate Water Taxi is announcing a new path that will loop around Harbour Island including a new stop at Davis Islands.

The hop on, hop off boat tour company will add a mile of service on its route, while suspending the Ricks on the River stop, which the company says has become too congested.

New Pirate Water Taxi map

However, popular stops like Armature Works, Sparkman Wharf, and the Florida Aquarium will continue to see regular service with improved timing.

Pirate Water Taxi will be operating with 14 stops along the waters of downtown Tampa, with service 7 days a week.

