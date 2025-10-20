Suspected DUI driver arrested after slamming into Pinellas County home and bolting

The Brief A hit-and-run driver who is accused of driving under the influence has been arrested after slamming into a Pinellas County home on Saturday. Alhan Eduardo Montes Jaramillio, 31, of St. Petersburg, was apprehended by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy several hundred feet away from the crash scene. Montes Jaramillio was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, DUI involving property damage, refusal to submit to sobriety testing and resisting arrest.



A hit-and-run driver who is accused of driving under the influence has been arrested after slamming into a Pinellas County home on Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Alhan Eduardo Montes Jaramillio, 31, of St. Petersburg, was traveling southbound on Keene Road shortly after midnight when he left the roadway north of Hunt Lane and crashed into a fence at 1433 South Keene Road.

Troopers said the driver continued across the yard and slammed into the front of a home.

After the crash, troopers said Montes Jaramillio bolted from the scene.

He was apprehended by a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy several hundred feet away from the crash scene.

Montes Jaramillio was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, DUI involving property damage, refusal to submit to sobriety testing and resisting arrest.