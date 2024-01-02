Plane catches fire on runway at Japan’s Haneda airport

A plane burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday, with news reports saying it hit another aircraft after landing. NHK TV reported that all passengers aboard, believed to have been about 400 people, got out safely.

Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around the wing then caught fire.

It said the plane was JAL flight 516 had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda.

TOPSHOT - This photo provided by Jiji Press shows a Japan Airlines plane on fire on a runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024. A Japan Airlines plane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2 after apparently coll Expand

Later video showed fire crews working to put out the fire with streams of water. The flames had spread to much of the plane.

NHK quoted JAL as saying it believed its plane was hit by another aircraft, possibly a Japan Coast Guard plane.

This photo provided by Jiji Press shows firefighters attempting to extinguish a fire on a Japan Airlines plane on a runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024. A Japan Airlines plane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport on J Expand

Japan’s Coast Guard said it is checking reports about a collision between its aircraft and the JAL flight on fire. It had no further details.

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.