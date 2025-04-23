Plane crashes after veering off runway, sparking brush fire in Myakka City: MCSO

The Brief A plane crashed on Wednesday morning at Bald Eagle Airfield in Myakka City, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say three people made it off the plane. MCSO says the crash then caused a brush fire, which crews have since put out.



Investigators are on the scene of a single-engine plane crash at Bald Eagle Airfield in Myakka City that sparked a brush fire on Wednesday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

MCSO tells FOX 13 three people were onboard the plane and made it out of the aircraft uninjured.

Investigators say the plane began to veer left during takeoff from the private airstrip before crashing into nearby trees.

A plane crashed after veering off the runway at a private airport in Myakka City.

Crews then worked to put out a brush fire that investigators say was caused by the crash.

What we don't know:

No further details on the crash, including a possible cause, have been released. The FAA is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: