Plane makes emergency landing at TPA after hitting birds

A plane that took off from Tampa International Airport bound for Raleigh, NC, struck two birds and had to return to the airport Sunday, according to Emily Nipps, a spokesperson for the airport.

Nipps said the pilots turned the plane around, alerted the tower and landed after hitting two cattle egrets.

There was no damage to the plane and they believe the birds hit the wing and not the engine, according to Nipps.

Nipps says the plane will remain on the ground as the team determines the next steps for passengers.



