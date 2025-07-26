Plane's landing gear collapses after landing at Tampa Executive Airport: Officials

The Brief A plane's landing gear collapsed after landing at the Tampa Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The four people on board the Piper Meridian, including the pilot and the passengers, were able to safely exit the plane without any injuries.



A plane at the Tampa Executive Airport slid about 1000 feet on the runway after its front landing gear collapsed after landing, according to a TEA employee.

What we know:

The four people on board the Piper Meridian, including the pilot and the passengers, were able to safely exit the plane without any injuries.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. and officials say that the runway is closed until 6 p.m. as crews work to clean it up.

The front landing gear was completely damaged.

What we don't know:

No other details were released.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by a Tampa Executive Airport employee.



