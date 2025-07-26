Expand / Collapse search

Plane's landing gear collapses after landing at Tampa Executive Airport: Officials

Published  July 26, 2025 6:06pm EDT
The Brief

    • The four people on board the Piper Meridian, including the pilot and the passengers, were able to safely exit the plane without any injuries.

TAMPA - A plane at the Tampa Executive Airport slid about 1000 feet on the runway after its front landing gear collapsed after landing, according to a TEA employee.

Image 1 of 2

 

What we know:

The four people on board the Piper Meridian, including the pilot and the passengers, were able to safely exit the plane without any injuries.

The incident happened at 3 p.m. and officials say that the runway is closed until 6 p.m. as crews work to clean it up.

The front landing gear was completely damaged.

What we don't know:

No other details were released.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by a Tampa Executive Airport employee.


 

