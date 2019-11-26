Plans announced for former St. Pete PD headquarters

There is now a plan in place for what will happen to the entire city block that was once home to St. Pete police.

The city is selling the land to Edge Central Development partners for more than $6 million.

The group will tear down the dated building and construct a giant, mixed-use facility that will be home to 100,000 square feet of office space, 60 condos, shops, restaurants and 30 apartments that will be priced for middle-income families.

Jay Miller is a St. Pete native and says the city went with his pitch out of six other builders because of how it complements other neighboring developments.

“We’ve been watching the development of downtown St. Pete and the Edge District for years,” Miller said.

A separate, major project was just announced that includes a boutique hotel, rooftop bar, and a food hall, which will be built across the street from the former St. Pete PD HQ.

Miller says his development stands apart because it’s anchored around office space and parking – something downtown lacks.

“All of these projects are synergistic and I think all of them together are going to make the district pop,” Miller said.

Alan DeLisle, St. Pete’s development administrator, says the 30 Workforce housing units were a huge selling point. Rent could be anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 depending on the size of the unit and the family’s income.

“That’s a big deal,” DeLisle said. “It’s a big deal because as you know the mayor and the city announced an affordable housing program.”

The old police building is being used as a temporary city hall while renovations are being completed on the 5th Street North location. A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to happen in June of 2020.