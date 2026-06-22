Spring Hill murder: Family member behind bars after woman found dead

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The Brief Deputies made an arrest after a 70-year-old woman was found murdered inside her home. A 51-year-old family member faces a second-degree murder charge following a weekend of threatening phone calls and text messages. Investigators found the suspect at a mobile home park on County Line Boulevard after discovering blood on him.



A 51-year-old man was arrested for murder after deputies said a 70-year-old woman was found dead inside a Spring Hill home late Sunday evening.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Hany Khalil, 51, who is a family member to the victim, is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Spring Hill murder arrest

What we know:

Deputies said they found a 70-year-old woman dead from "homicidal violence" inside the home, which is located on Spring Hill Drive, late Sunday evening.

This comes after the family said that the suspect had been texting and calling other family members throughout the weekend making threats, according to HCSO. Deputies even responded to check on the victim early Sunday morning — before she was found dead — after her daughter called the sheriff's office, saying she couldn't get a hold of her.

When they responded early Sunday morning, the victim was found unharmed. Investigators said none of the family members reached out to HCSO about the threats made over the weekend.

The suspect was later found at the Tropics Mobile Home Park on County Line Boulevard after the woman was found dead. Deputies said they found blood on him, which led them to take him into custody. After he was detained, the suspect made some admissions that he was involved in the family member's death, according to officials.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the suspect was arrested a couple of times for misdemeanor domestic battery, but none of them were related to the victim.

The sheriff encouraged anyone dealing with domestic violence to seek help.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific motive behind the murder. The sheriff's office has not publicly released the identity of the victim.