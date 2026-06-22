Julio Foolio murder: Four men formally sentenced to life in prison for Tampa ambush

The Brief Four men convicted of murdering Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio were formally sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday by a Hillsborough County judge. The judge imposed the strict penalties almost two years after the targeted ambush-style shooting while celebrating his birthday in Tampa. Two defendants used the sentencing hearing to urge young people to learn from their mistakes.



A Hillsborough County judge formally sentenced four men to life in prison without parole Monday for the targeted ambush murder of Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, known as "Julio Foolio."

The life sentences come nearly two years after Jones was gunned down while celebrating his birthday in Tampa.

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Pictured: Julio Foolio.

Tampa homicide case

What we know:

Jones, 26, traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa in June 2024 to celebrate his birthday before being targeted and tracked by the defendants. Investigators said rival gang members ambushed Jones and shot him multiple times in a hotel parking lot on McKinley Drive near the University of South Florida.

Surveillance video caught the chaotic moments as gunfire erupted and Jones tried to drive away before dying at the scene. Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, Sean Gathright and Isaiah Chance were all convicted of first-degree murder last month.

Courtroom statements

What they're saying:

Hillsborough County Judge Michelle Sisco lamented the devastating consequences of turf warfare and drill rap videos that left one man dead and four others facing life in prison. Sisco noted that the entire tragedy was sparked over nothing.

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Three of the men addressed the court during the emotional hearing. Gathright, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, called a life sentence cruel for someone under age 21. Davion Murphy spoke directly to the Gen Z generation, urging them to do something productive because prison is not worth it.

"I hope you continue to make choices, and then you realize you do have value and you can contribute," Sisco said. "And you started today by speaking to the members of your community, particularly the younger men, that this is not the way to go."

Ongoing appeals

What's next:

A fifth defendant, Alicia Andrews, was previously sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter for acting as a lookout. Andrews is currently challenging her conviction and seeking a new trial.