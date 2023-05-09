Plant City EMT arrested following road rage incident

On Tuesday morning Plant City EMT Daniel Varela was arrested following a road rage incident.

Police say that Varela cut off the victim's vehicle twice, causing them to hit the brakes.

At the stoplight, Varela got out of his car, approached the victim's car, and punched him through the open driver's window.

The victim attempted to roll up the window, but Varela pulled on the glass, according to a police report.

As a result, the victim got out of their car, and witnesses say that Varela continued to assault them.

Sheriff Chad Chronister released a statement saying: "The despicable conduct demonstrated by Varela is beyond unacceptable and will not be, under any circumstances, tolerated in our community. It is particularly egregious when a public servant, who is supposed to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens, engages in this behavior."

Varela has been taken into custody and charged with Burglary of Conveyance with Assault or Battery after he reached into the victim's car to continue the assault.

