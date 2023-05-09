TPD: Woman drives into police cruiser stopped at crash scene

article

A woman was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after police say she drove into the back of a Tampa Police Department patrol vehicle.

According to TPD, an unmarked police SUV was stopped on the road at a crash scene with lights flashing at 40th St. and Conover St. around 2:40 a.m.

That’s when police say a woman driving an SUV rear-ended the patrol vehicle while the officer was inside.

The officer was not injured, but police say the woman asked to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators next to a crash involving a TPD patrol vehicle.

Officers say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.