Plant City Police investigate homicide after 14-year-old dies from upper body trauma at hospital

The Plant City Police Department reported it's investigating a homicide after a 14-year-old died from upper body trauma early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a local hospital after a 14-year-old boy was brought to the hospital with upper body trauma around 1 a.m. and later died.

A second person was also brought to a local hospital with upper body trauma and is being treated. It is unclear the details of the incident, and police reported this is an active investigation.

They ask anyone with information to contact them at 813-757-9200.