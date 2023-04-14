Plant City Strawberry Festival nominated for Academy of Country Music Award

The Plant City Strawberry Festival is drawing national attention.

On Thursday, the Academy of Country Music announced nominations for the 58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards and the Strawberry Festival made the list.

The annual Plant City festival has been selected as one of five nominees in the fair/rodeo of the year category.

Loretta Lynn poses for a photo with two women at the Strawberry Festival.

"We are incredibly honored to have been nominated for this award," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis. "Our fellow nominees are outstanding events, and it is a privilege to be in this group. Thanks, once again, to our patrons for making the Florida Strawberry Festival a nationally recognized event."

The Strawberry Festival dates back to the 1930s when it first crowned the Strawberry Queen.

Once a year Plant City, a town of 35,000, welcomes up to 500,000 visitors over the 11-day festival for some small-town flavor. The sweetest part of it may be the famous strawberry shortcake that people line up for to taste.

When the berry boom first began in the 1920s, they had no idea it would grow into a $1 billion dollar industry. Plant City is known as the Winter Strawberry Capital.

In addition to celebrating the strawberry and all the food made with the popular fruit, the festival is known for its concert series and country singers such as Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Brad Paisley and Toby Keith have performed at the Plant City event over the years.

Loretta Lynn performed at the Strawberry Festival.

The 2024 Florida Strawberry Festival will take place February 29 - March 10 at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City.

The 58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards will take place on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8 p.m. from the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The event will be hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.