1 killed, 1 injured in Poinciana crash: PCSO

One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Poinciana early Wednesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

According to PCSO, deputies responded to the intersection of Cypress Parkway and Lake Marion Creek Road in Poinciana at around 6:12 a.m.

First responders found Vilmarie Munet, 42, of Kissimmee, dead in her vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, a 54-year-old man from Haines City, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

According to evidence and witness statements collected by detectives, Munet had been driving west on Cypress Parkway when her car crossed the center line into an eastbound lane where the Haines City man was driving.

The man attempted to swerve to avoid the crash, but the two vehicles collided. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, according to PCSO.