Police: 1 killed in shooting at East Tampa home

A homicide investigation is underway at an East Tampa home after police said an altercation between two relatives lead to gunfire early Wednesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to the 3300 block of East 26th Avenue after hearing someone was shot. Police said this happened just before 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found one man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Detectives said they learned that a verbal altercation took place between the shooter and the man who died. Both of them are relatives.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Tampa police have confirmed the person who fired the gun is in custody on charges unrelated to the homicide with additional charges forthcoming.