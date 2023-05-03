Quadruple murder suspect flees after shooting, killing a Lake Wales mother and her 3 kids, police say

Police in Lake Wales say they are trying to take a quadruple murder suspect into custody.

According to police, 38-year-old Al Joseph Stenson murdered a mother and her three children early Tuesday morning.

Police say Stenson shot the victims, a 40-year-old mom, her 20-year-old son, her 17-year-old daughter and her 11-year-old daughter in an apartment located at the Sunrise Apartments on Dawnlit Drive and fled around 5 a.m.

Al Stenson images courtesy of the Lake Wales Police Department

However, police were not called to the scene until shortly before 9 p.m. when the victims were discovered by family members.

Investigators have not said how Stenson is related to the victims, but neighbors say he was the father of the children.

Neighbors say they did not hear any gunshots, but add that the family’s dogs were barking all day.

Neighbors say the mother was a teacher at an area elementary school, where the 11-year-old was a student. They add that the 17-year-old was set to graduate high school in a few weeks.

"This is just a tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers, our hearts are broken to see four deceased individuals for absolutely no reason," shared Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez.

Police say they have an arrest warrant for Stenson on four counts of first-degree murder and know where he is located. Chief Velasquez says officers are actively trying to take him into custody as of 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Lake Wales Police at (863) 678-4223 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.