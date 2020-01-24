Police: 2-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in Ocala

article

A 2-year-old is expected to survive after being shot, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police say they received a call about a shooting at a home on 21st Street at around 12:42 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 2-year-old with a single gunshot wound.

They say the child was alert and able to communicate while being taken to the hospital.

In a release, investigators say they believe the shooting was an accident.

Officials say they believe a sibling was holding the gun when it went off.

Investigators say the 2-year-old is in stable condition.