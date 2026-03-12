Man breaks into Parrish home, attacks woman in garage

The Brief Eric Shea is accused of breaking into a Parrish home and attacking a woman inside the garage. Doris and Eric Brust say they were in their garage when Shea got inside. Eric ended up saving Doris from the attack. Doris said Shea lives in a neighboring subdivision and warns her neighbors to always be aware of their surroundings.



A Parrish couple faced an attack at home after a man broke into their garage on Sunday night.

Eric and Dorris Brust said it was a freak attack on Sunday night in their Parrish home.

"We started to come down our block, and we saw a gentleman on the road that was kind of staggering," Dorris said. "And then all of a sudden, this gentleman kind of runs up our driveway yelling things we just didn't really understand."

That man was Edward Shea.

Things took a turn when he got into their garage.

"My husband, Eric, ran into the house to get a weapon because he had warned him, you need to get off my property," Dorris said. "And in that short amount of time, he ran into me, grabbed me, and started choking me."

Instincts then kicked in for her husband.

"I've never heard her scream like that before and when I came out here, and I saw him pushing her against the car, it took everything in my body not to severely hurt him," Eric said.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the two worked together to restrain Shea until deputies arrived at their home.

"I'm grateful I didn't get our gun because I think I might have used it on him and I wouldn't want to live with that," Eric said.

After the attack, Doris went to the hospital and only had a few bruises.

She calls her husband ‘superman’ for coming to her rescue.

"It humbled me because I consider myself a pretty strong individual as a woman," Dorris said. "And it just, the reality was that I was easily overpowered and that part was scary."

She said Shea lives in a neighboring subdivision and warns her neighbors to always be aware of their surroundings.

"Be more aware of who's around you, who's acting strange, to keep your distance from somebody who might be acting strange," Dorris said.

But hopes that Shea gets the help he needs.