Police arrest homicide suspect on Florida beach

A Pennsylvania homicide suspect is being held in a Florida jail after police found him taking advantage of a newly reopened Florida beach.

Jacksonville Beach police said they saw Mario Matthew Gatti loitering near the dunes on Sunday.

After questioning him, they realized he was wanted for an Arnold, Pennsylvania, fatal shooting.

The beach was reopened Saturday and officers were patrolling to make sure people were following social distancing guidelines and other restrictions.

