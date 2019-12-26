Police: Body found along shoreline in Longboat Key

article

The Town of Longboat Key Police Department is investigating the death of a man found along the beach shoreline.

Police identified the body as 59-year-old, Octavio Utrera.

There are no signs of trauma or foul play at this time, but the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Longboat Key Police Department at 941-316-1201.