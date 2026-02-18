St. Pete men arrested in shooting that injured 18-year-old at apartment complex: Police

article

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of an 18-year-old earlier this month at a St. Petersburg apartment complex, according to officers.

The backstory:

The St. Petersburg Police Department says on Feb. 11, shortly before 5 p.m., the victim and another man met Charles Hinton, 18, and Christopher Tonsel, 21, in the parking lot of the Citrus Grove Apartments in the 700 block of 15th Street South.

The victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of a sedan when Hinton and Tonsel climbed into the back seat of the vehicle. A short time later, police say Hinton pulled out a handgun and fired, hitting the victim in the back of the neck.

Both Hinton and Tonsel then jumped out of the car and ran from the scene, according to SPPD.

The driver of the vehicle drove to a nearby convenience store in the 900 block of 16th Street South for help.

Dig deeper:

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Hinton and Tonsel, both from St. Pete, face charges of attempted first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.