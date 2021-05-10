Police: 1 dead after shooting at Orlando immigration building

The Orlando Police Department said that they are investigating a shooting at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) building on S. Semoran Boulevard.

"There is heavy police presence in the area between Semoran & Commander, north of Hoffner Ave," police warned.

FOX 35 went to the scene and observed one person deceased.

Reporter Stephanie Buffamonte also spoke to a woman who witnessed the event.

"I saw two people hiding next to my car. They were hiding, they probably heard the gunshot," the woman said. "Then I walked up and turned my head around and saw the guy with the gun."

Police confirmed shortly after 11:30 a.m. that a suspect has been taken into custody.

Police confirmed at 12 p.m. during a news conference that a Hispanic female and male went into the building this morning. At that time, another Hispanic male drove up and confronted the two of them. He then fired shots and the male fell to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was able to escape.

Officers reportedly found the suspect's vehicle after it fled the scene and engaged the suspect in a police pursuit in Kissimmee. It ended there and the suspect was taken into custody.

FOX 35 will provide updates on this story as it develops.