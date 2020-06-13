Police: Drunk man called for help shortly before being hit, killed by truck

A homeless man, who called police early Saturday morning to say he was drunk and in need of assistance was hit and killed by a truck shortly after placing the call, according to Pinellas Park police.

Police said David Martin called for help around 3:22 a.m. While first responders were looking for him they heard a crash at the intersection of Park Blvd. and 52nd Street.

Firefighters and police went to the intersection and saw that a truck had hit a pedestrian.

The driver of the truck flagged them down and was cooperative.

Martin was struck while in the roadway and died on scene.

Police said there are no charges at this time, but the crash is under investigation.

