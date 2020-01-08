Police: Good Samaritans block driver trying to flee after hitting crossing guard

A Clearwater police crossing guard was hospitalized Wednesday after being hit by a car.

Police say the driver did not immediately stop, but other drivers blocked in his vehicle a short distance from the scene.

It happened around 4:30 in the afternoon near Belcher and Catalina Drive. Crossing guard Ernest Comeau, 78, was helping kids cross the street not far from Oak Grove Middle School when he was hit.

The driver, 68-year-old Gregory Olson, of Clearwater, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, driving with a suspended license and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Comeau, police say, is being treated at Morton Plant Hospital. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

He’s been a crossing guard for three years.