Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Sulphur Springs area Saturday evening.

Tampa police said the shooting happened in the 8500 block of North 15th Street around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found an adult male with upper body trauma.

The victim was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating leads. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477).