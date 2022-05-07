Police investigating motorcycle crash that killed 1 in St. Pete

A 39-year-old man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say the man was traveling eastbound on 38th Avenue North, approaching 34th Street North, on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when a Chevy Traverse entered his path as it made a left turn onto 34th Street North around 10:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist crashed into the front passenger corner of the Chevy, according to SPPD.

He was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he was pronounced dead.

The Traverse driver was not injured in the crash and was released from the scene after talking with investigators.

