Police: Lakeland driver dies after running stop sign, crashing into tree

A 27-year-old man has passed away following a single-vehicle crash in Lakeland, police said.

The crash occurred at Swindell Road and County Line Road around 12:30 a.m. Police said it appears the driver ran a stop sign and crashed head-on into a tree.

The drive of an SUV crashed head-on into a tree in Lakeland.

The driver was traveling in a 2013 Toyota Rav4. Officers said he died at the scene.

The events leading up to the deadly crash remain under investigation.

Police did not publicly identify the driver.