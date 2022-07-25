Expand / Collapse search

Police: Lakeland driver dies after running stop sign, crashing into tree

By FOX 13 news staff
Lakeland
Photo: Lakeland police cruiser at nighttime with activated lights, blocking roadway where fatal crash occurred. article

Scene of deadly crash in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. - A 27-year-old man has passed away following a single-vehicle crash in Lakeland, police said.

The crash occurred at Swindell Road and County Line Road around 12:30 a.m. Police said it appears the driver ran a stop sign and crashed head-on into a tree.

Photo: Mini-van with extensive front-end damage after colliding with tree in Lakeland.

The drive of an SUV crashed head-on into a tree in Lakeland.

The driver was traveling in a 2013 Toyota Rav4. Officers said he died at the scene.

The events leading up to the deadly crash remain under investigation. 

Police did not publicly identify the driver.