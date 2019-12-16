Police: Man arrested for DUI after crashing into parked car at Tropicana Field during 'Enchant Christmas'

article

A man who crashed his truck into a parked car in the Tropicana Field parking lot during the "Enchant Christmas" event has been charged with driving under the influence.

St. Petersburg police said 40-year-old Conrad Gruschke backed his 2004 Chevrolet truck into a parked vehicle Saturday evening around 8:15 p.m.

A witness identified Gruschke as the driver involved in the crash, and police found him at fault.

The arresting officer noted Gruschke had a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, slurred and mumbled speech, bloodshot, watery and glassy eyes, and he was unsteady on his feet."

During the arrest, police seized a handgun from Gruschke's possession.

While searching his pockets, officers found a handcuff key in Gruschke's front right pocket, then discovered another key in his left pocket.

In addition to being charged with DUI, Gruschke was also charged with unlawful possession of a concealed handcuff key.

Advertisement

While the arrest report did not say why Gruschke was at Tropicana Field, the "Enchant Christmas" maze opened there Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 29. Attendees have to pay $10 to park vehicles in the parking lot for the event.