Police: More than 50 shots fired at Bradenton house; officers identify 4 suspects

Four men were arrested after dozens of bullets were sprayed at a Bradenton home, sending three people to the hospital, police said.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, police said the suspects approached a house on 10th Avenue West and encountered the three victims.

"At least 50 rounds were fired, resulting in three men at the home suffering gunshot wounds. Two victims remain hospitalized, one in critical condition," according to a Tuesday news release from the Bradenton Police Department.

Officers said "several people" fled the area. Police heard the shots and then saw a gray vehicle taking off at a high speed, Bradenton police said. Officers followed, and a short chase began.

The suspect vehicle crashed near the intersection of 13th Avenue West and 1st Street. The driver and passengers ran but were detained after officers used a K9 team.

Courtesy: The Bradenton Police Department.

The suspects arrested were identified as Jerome Williams, Tyreak Allen, and Shamar Mobley, who are all 20 years old, plus, 19-year-old Kobe Brooks. Investigators said all four were in the car involved in the chase and crash. None were injured as a result of the crash.

Search warrants were issued leading to the seizure of six weapons. Officials said two were reported stolen out of Manatee County.

"It was 5 o’clock it was rush hour, so we’re very grateful that no one was seriously injured by this," Meredith Frameli, a spokesperson for Bradenton police. "The timing is interesting to us but again, fortunately, officers were able to respond quickly. We’re a small agency, a small area and so our officers were on top of it."

Frameli said investigators are trying to determine if multiple guns were used and if more than one person fired shots. Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.