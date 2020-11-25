Police officer wrangles python in St. Pete park

A police officer nabbed an unwelcome intruder who was loitering in a South St. Pete park this morning: A 6-foot long python.

According to St. Pete police, Officer Paul Grata wrangled the snake next to the water at Dell Holmes Park, which is along the northwest corner of Lake Maggiore.

A Florida Fish & Wildlife officer identified the reptile as a large ball python, over 6 feet long.

Pythons are not native to Florida and are considered a harmful invasive species.

The slithering suspect is now headed to a snake rehab facility in Hillsborough County.