Police: Pedestrian killed by train in Dade City

Dade City police are investigating a fatal train crash after a 41-year-old man was killed at the Tuskegee Avenue railroad crossing around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Dade City Police Department, witnesses said they saw a man crossing the tracks, walking westbound toward the 98 bypass when he was struck by the train.

Police said the railroad crossing gates and flashing lights appeared to be working properly at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story.