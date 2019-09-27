Police search for two cousins missing from Bradenton

article

Police are searching for two cousins who went missing from their home in Bradenton.

Investigators said 10-year-old Aurora Cobbs and her 17-year-old cousin Aliya Williams were last seen at their home on September 19.

The girls are believed to be together in the area of Wimauma or Ruskin.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or Detective Andres Perez at 941-932-9322.