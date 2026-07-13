Venice man accused of shooting man outside sports bar: SCSO

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The Brief A suspected shooter was arrested after a man was shot in the leg during a parking lot dispute outside a Venice sports bar Sunday night, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement took the suspect, Colby Moran, 24, into custody after he allegedly fired multiple rounds from his vehicle while driving away from the bar, SCSO said. Moran faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.



A 24-year-old man was arrested after he shot a man in the leg during an argument outside a Venice sports bar Sunday night, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Venice sports bar shooting

The backstory:

Investigators said the incident happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 800 block of U.S. 41 N. Bypass, outside the Outlook Sports Bar.

According to the sheriff's office, Colby Moran, of Venice, was arguing with another man in the parking lot. The situation escalated when both men armed themselves with firearms.

Deputies said Moran allegedly fired several shots from his vehicle as he was leaving the parking lot. One of the shots grazed the other man in the lower leg, according to SCSO.

Sarasota County arrest

Dig deeper:

A Venice Police Department officer later made a traffic stop on Moran's vehicle several blocks from the scene.

The officer detained Moran until Sarasota County deputies arrived and took over the investigation.

Moran was arrested and faces the following charges:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Firing a weapon from a vehicle