Police searching for driver who hit, killed pedestrian and fled

The Tampa Police Department is asking for help locating a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night.

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 9:15 p.m. at 3630 N. 50th St.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and died.

The suspect vehicle fled from the scene and went northbound on N. 50 St.

Police say they believe the suspect vehicle is a 2018-2019 Honda Accord that will be missing the front grill.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

