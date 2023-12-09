Police searching for missing South Tampa woman

article

The Tampa Police Department is asking for help locating a 72-year-old woman who walked away from her home early Saturday morning.

Police say Miriam Nordlingerr left her South Tampa home located on the 1500 block of S. Arrawana Avenue possibly in the early morning hours.

She is 5’7", weighs 127 pounds, has short brown hair with blonde highlights, and brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 813-231-6130.