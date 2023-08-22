St. Petersburg Police investigating rise in car thefts

St. Petersburg Police are investigating a rise in car thefts that officers attribute to an epidemic of stolen Kias and Hyndais during the last three months.

The department recently released its crime statistics for the second quarter of 2023.

According to the police, 252 vehicles were stolen between April and June, up nearly 40 percent from the same time a year ago.

"It may be a joyride for them, but they're taking someone's personal property, destroying it and making it difficult for someone to get to work, get to the hospital, whatever the case may be. So it's impacting everyone's daily lives," said St. Pete Police Sgt. Anthony Alli.

The rise in stolen vehicles has led to increased arrests. Police caught nearly 100 suspected car thieves in the last three months.

Police reported about 90 percent of the suspects are teenagers or, in at least one case, as young as 12-years-old.

"They're repeat offenders," Alli said. "So they'll go in, they get caught on certain cases and come back out and they're re-offending again."

Authorities across the country have been reporting an increase in stolen cars beginning last summer, when groups of thieves figured out how to use a cell phone charger to essentially hotwire Kias and Hyundais, allowing them to start the cars without keys or key fobs.

Alli said the situation has worsened this year with criminals figuring out how to use other household items to start the vehicles.

Police said in many cases, car owners left their vehicles unlocked, making it too easy for thieves.